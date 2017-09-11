A pair of big wins for South Dakota and South Dakota State have come with a couple of big individual honors.

Coyote quarterback Chris Streveler and Jackrabbit kicker Chase Vinatieri have both captured STATS National Player of the Week, as well as Missouri Valley Conference weekly honors.

Streveler, a senior, is the national offensive winner after throwing for 306 yards and a touchdown and running for 119 yards and three scores in USD's 35-27 upset win at FBS Bowling Green Saturday (September 9).

Vinatieri, a sophomore, is the national special teams winner after booting a career-long 47-yard field goal and later racing 31-yard for a touchdown on a fake field goal in SDSU's 31-27 win at Montana State.