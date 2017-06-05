If you are headed out on the road for a vacation in the Black Hills , move over.

Hundreds of military members from around the country will be making their annual trek to western South Dakota for the 33rd Annual Golden Coyote training exercise in the Black Hills June 10-24th.

Each year the South Dakota Nationl Guard provides military units with relevant training opportunities in support of overseas contingency operations and homeland defense.

This year about 2,400 service members from around the world will conduct combat-support and service-support missions in a realistic training environment.

And that's not all. Members will complete various humanitarian missions and engineer projects that help improve the forest and infrastructure of many communities.

Some units transport timber to Native American communities that use it as firewood, conduct building construction, repair and upgrades, and resurface local roadways that have fallen into disrepair.

See Also: