National Guard Soldiers Returning Home from Middle East Duty

HURON, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Army National Guard soldiers who have served nearly a year in the Middle East are coming home.

The 165 soldiers with the Huron-based 153rd Engineer Battalion and its Forward Support Company spent 10 months overseas. They returned to the U.S. on Sept. 17 and are going through the demobilization process at Fort Bliss in Texas.

A welcome-home ceremony for the 153rd is scheduled at 11:30 AM Saturday at the Huron Arena.

A community recognition event for the Forward Support Company is slated for 4:00 PM at the high school auditorium in Parkston.

