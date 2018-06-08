National Flag Day Celebration Also Salutes Local Veterans

According to the last U.S. Census Bureau report (2016), there were over 9500 veterans living in Sioux Falls. Needless to say, they have a special devotion to our flag. And our flag has had a special day of its own since May 30, 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation declaring June 14 as National Flag Day in perpetuity.

June 14th was chosen because that was the day in 1777 that the flag was adopted by the Second Continental Congress to be the flag of the United States.

No doubt most of us have been familiar with the Betsy Ross legend since elementary school. George Washington reportedly asked Betsy to stitch together a little something in anticipation of the U.S. declaring its independence from England.

This tale has definite true elements to it; Betsy Ross was a renowned seamstress who did sew many flags, but whether she was actually the person who came up with the original "stars and stripes" flag is a fact lost to history and time. It wasn't until nearly a century later that Ross's grandson began relating the story of his grandmother being the creator of the first American flag.

But I digress. Thursday, June 14 is National Flag Day and here in Sioux Falls there will be a celebration at the Veteran's Memorial Park (1021 W. Bailey Street, just off of west Russell) at 7 PM. The Veteran's Memorial Park Advisory Board will have a presentation and the Sioux Falls Municipal band will perform a concert featuring patriotic songs.

This beautiful event is absolutely free and a great way to meet and thank many of the veterans living in and contributing to our community.

For more information call 605-367-8222 or see the City of Sioux Falls parks information.

See Also: