National Farmer’s Day with Some Words for My Favorite Farmer

I plowed through this farmer poem last year and the field action in the background was divinely dialed in.

The weather seems to be something farmers have to wrestle with on a regular basis.

Today is National Farmers Day , and I wrote this poem for my favorite farmer.

Watching my grandpa as a kid I noticed the farmers lifestyle does not work well for someone with a lazy personality.

I often saw my grandpa fall asleep mid sentence at the kitchen table, from long days and relentless hours.

There is no time clock for punching in or punching out, and time off or vacation days are almost non existent.

The message and love in the poem I wrote for my grandpa is for everyone who has ever farmed or loved a farmer.

As they hammer away at harvest pray for the weather, markets, take the time to pray for and thank a farmer today.