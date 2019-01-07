National Corn Growers Association Looking for Leaders

Corn producers, here's an opportunity for you. The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) Nominating Committee reminds interested members that it is accepting applications for the 2020 Corn Board through Friday (1/11).

Through the Corn Board, members can become an integral part of the organization’s leadership. The online application provides complete information on requirements, responsibilities and deadlines.

“As a true grassroots organization, we rely upon farmers to volunteer to lead, helping to shape policy and drive efforts,” said NCGA Chairman and Nominating Committee Chair Kevin Skunes.

The NCGA Corn Board represents the organization on all matters while directing both policy and supervising day-to-day operations. Board members serve the organization in a variety of ways.

Members also act as spokespeople for the NCGA and enhance the organization’s public standing on all organizational and policy issues.

Nominated candidates will be introduced at the 2019 Corn Congress meeting, held in conjunction with the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida. Corn Board members will be elected at the July 2019 Corn Congress in Washington, D.C., and the new terms begin October 1.