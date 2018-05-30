A group of motorcyclists left Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on May 19 with the symbol of our nation's freedom in tow. The American flag will be escorted through the 48 continental states throughout the summer before returning to Wisconsin where several thousand Americans gather to honor America's Military and support those wounded in their service.

This massive campaign is known as the Nation of Patriots Tour and will be stopping in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, May 30 at approximately 5:00 PM. at J & L Harley-Davidson on 60th Street North.

The American Flag will be arriving at J&L Harley-Davidson on Wednesday, May 30 around 5:00 PM. Once the flag arrives, we will ride down to Veterans Memorial Park for the transferring of the flag to its new escort. The public is encouraged to stay for the ceremony and passing of the American Flag at Veterans Memorial Park following the ride.

Who: All current and former Military and supporters of the Military

What: Nation of Patriots Tour in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Where: J&L Harley-Davidson - 2601 W. 60th Street North, Sioux Falls, SD 57107 & Veterans Memorial Park

When: Wednesday, May 30 at 5:00 PM

See Also: