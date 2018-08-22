Natalie Portman made her directorial debut back in 2015 with the Amos Oz adaptation, A Tale of Love and Darkness . Ever since, I’ve been wondering what she’ll direct next; something mainstream? Another personal project? Now she’s found her follow-up, a biopic about rival advice columnists in which she’ll play both women in dual roles.

Back in the mid-1950s, two identical twin sisters wrote for separate advice columns. First Esther “Eppie” Lederer took over the popular column “Ask Ann Landers” for the Chicago Sun-Times . Then just a year later, her twin sister Pauline “Popo” Phillips began writing for the “Dear Abby” column in the Chicago Tribune . The two quickly became media sensations and rivals, and if that doesn’t make for a compelling biopic, I don’t know what does!

Portman will direct the biopic about the women, and pulling a Tilda-Swinton-in- Hail-Caesar! , will portray both Eppie and Popo, according to Variety . The script comes from Katie Robbins, a producer and staff writer for Showtime’s The Affair .

It’s an exciting moment in Portman’s career, as she’s been taking on a handful of interesting projects. Next up she’s playing a pop star in Brady Corbett’s new film, Vox Lux , premiering on the fall festival circuit this year. After that we’ll see her as an astronaut for Noah Hawley in Pale Blue Dot , and at the Toronto Film Festival she’ll appear in Xavier Dolan ’s anticipated English-language debut .