What sounds better than a love triangle between Natalie Portman , Jon Hamm , and Zazie Beetz ? How about one involving astronauts based on a wild true story? Now add the mind-warping brain of Legion creator Noah Hawley to the mix. One ticket please!

That’s Pale Blue Dot in a nutshell, a new drama directed by the guy behind FX’s Le g ion and Fargo . Portman will play astronaut Lucy Cola, and the first photo of her in the film has arrived online from Fox Searchlight. She’s suited up in NASA gear and donning a short haircut:

In the film, Portman’s Lucy is a married woman who begins to spiral after returning to Earth from a mission. She starts having an affair with a fellow astronaut played by Hamm, and then he starts having an affair with an astronaut trainee played by Beetz. To make this already-excellent cast even more appealing, Legion star Dan Stevens is playing Portman’s husband. So many talented, good-looking people all having affairs with each other!

Hawley’s film, which comes from a script by Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi, isn’t just another Gravity or sci-fi thriller with some added romance drama, but will dig much deeper into the psychology of astronauts who lose their sense of reality after returning to normal life back on Earth. It’s based on the true-life story of astronaut Lisa Nowak who in 2007 was arrested and charged with the attempted kidnapping of the woman her lover left her for. The story is pretty wild , and upsetting, involving Nowak driving 900 miles with a stash of rope, pepper spray and a BB gun to find the woman. It’ll certainly be interesting to see Hawley’s visually disorienting take on the story. No word yet on a release date.