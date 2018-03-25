NASCAR Racing at Martinsville Speedway Runs Monday Due to Snow

A very unusual happening in the world of racing took place on Sunday (March 25). A race getting postponed due to rain is common on various race dates over the course of a racing season, but this time it was a different weather issue.

Snow, yes snow, was the cause of Sunday's NASCAR racing at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, to get rescheduled. Snow is not an ordinary reason for a race to get stopped from running.

However for me being into racing for over 50 years and living in the mid-West, I've seen it before. An April World of Outlaws date at Huset's Speedway snowed out.

Or a annual Cheater's Day sprint car event on an October Sunday afternoon that had snow falling while 24 big winged sprints battled on the long half mile at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds.

One time I remember it being so cold that pit crews where running kerosene heaters under the oil pans as the cars sat in the pits to keep the engine oil warm.

At any rate, persistent snowfall overnight on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, caused NASCAR officials to postpone Sunday's racing to Monday. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will begin at 1:00 PM Central on Monday (March 26).

Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole position. Kyle Busch will be along side on the front row. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski will line up side-by-side on the second row. See the entire line-up for Monday.

Listen to the race live on 100.1FM and 1140AM KXRB beginning at 1:00 PM.

See Also: