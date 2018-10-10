NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus to Split After 17 Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There will not be an eighth NASCAR title for Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus.

Hendrick Motorsports will split the driver and crew chief — the longest pairing in NASCAR — at the end of a disappointing season. Johnson has not won a race in 17 months and was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. Johnson and Knaus won their record-tying seventh championship in 2016 but have slumped in the two years since.

Johnson and Knaus were partnered in 2002 when Knaus built the No. 48 team as part of a Hendrick expansion. They won a record-tying seven titles and made the playoffs in all 15 years of its existence.

There has sometimes been tension between the two, and Hendrick more than once considered splitting them for the good of the organization. The time finally came Wednesday in a personnel shakeup announced by the rebuilding organization.

The changes Hendrick will implement next season brings back former employee Kevin Meendering to the organization to partner with Johnson. Meendering spent 16 years with Hendrick beginning with a high-school internship in the chassis department. His last three seasons have been at JR Motorsports, a Hendrick affiliate, as crew chief for Elliott Sadler.

Hendrick called Meendering one of the "most sought-after talents in the garage" and said he'll be ready to take over the No. 48 team on his first day. Knaus, meanwhile, will crew chief William Byron and the No. 24 team next season.

