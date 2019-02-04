NASCAR Dropping The Hammer On Cheaters

It's a quaint and cute old saying.

'If you ain't cheatin', you ain't tryin'.

Well it's not going to be quite so cute this NASCAR season.

NASCAR will be stripping victories from racing teams found to have illegal race cars after a race. This is a major change because they used to allow a victory to stand while issuing a fine or maybe suspending teams members and reducing points.

Well, that was the good old days.

Disqualified cars will now lose points, lose purse money and yes...even lose the trophy.

Inspections will be done at the tracks immediately following each race and, oops...if in violation, will immediately be disqualified.

So go ahead and be 'tradin' paint', but be sure and do it fully within the rules!

The Daytona 500 is coming up Sunday February 17 and can be heard beginning at 12:30 P.M. on KXRB, 100.1 FM.

The Associated Press Contributed To This Story