Naming Your Baby After Food is Becoming Weirdly Popular

There's a strange new trend emerging in baby naming. More and more parents are beginning to name their baby after things you find in the produce aisle. Well, this is the most millennial thing ever.

The most popular food-baby names are:

Kale

Kiwi

Saffron

Maple

Coco

Coriander (I know a Cory Anderson. Is that close enough?)

The fine folks at BabyCenter.com have come up with a list of healthy foods that might be a good baby name. I'll have to take umbrage with "Banana" though. No baby should be named Banana.

It's important to note that all of the suggested names are foods you'd find in the healthy section of your grocery store. They say this makes for a better and stronger name. My cousin Frito would disagree.

The name Bing (yes, the cherry) is also on the rise. But has anyone really been able to pull off a name like that since the great Bing Crosby walked the planet?

For the record, if my wife and I had named our babies after items from Hy Vee we would have had Margarita, Merlot, Martini, and Ale as our kids' names.