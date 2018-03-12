Nineteen year-old Caitlyn Carman of Sioux Falls has been identified as the person who died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday (March 8) west of Sioux Falls.

Carman was driving a 2004 Honda CR-V westbound on South Dakota Highway 42 and preparing to make a left-hand turn onto 454th Avenue. The vehicle was struck from behind by a westbound 1996 Dodge Caravan. The collision pushed the Honda into the path of an eastbound 2011 Freightliner Cascadia.

Carman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 10 year-old male passenger was transported by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital. The two other drivers received minor injuries and were treated at the scene. All four people involved were wearing seatbelts.

Charges are pending against Mark Begeman, of Monroe, South Dakota who was driving the Dodge Caravan. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

