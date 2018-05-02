Naked Gardening Day Is Saturday! Here Is How to Celebrate

Saturday May 5th is World Naked Gardening Day this not so well known holiday creeping up on us.

I've seen a lot in my short time on this planet and there have been some things I really wish I could unsee.

Last week I started seeing some memes being shared around on social media about May 5th being World Naked Gardening Day.

I realized quickly when I typed in World Naked Gardening Day into Google most of the websites probably not going to be safe for work.

I notices from most of the thumbnails on the sites people in their senior years seem to be the biggest fans of World Naked Gardening Day.

I decided to steer away from clicking on the sites and just confirm the legitimacy of the day on Wikipedia and figured they would steer clear of any image searing pics.

World Naked Gardening Day is a legit holiday but I have yet to meet anyone who participates and you may want to check with your local laws before you celebrate.

4 Things Not to Try on Your First World Naked Gardening Day:

1. Any Chemical Application. Clothes are great for absorbing spills and unless you want to risk spills on your hills I'd save this for a clothed gardening day.

2. Weed Whackers or Tilling. I would just try and stay away from any heavy equipment that can throw projectiles your naked way.

3. Thistle Removal. No explanation needed.

4. Easy Does It: No need to go full nude first holiday. Maybe go barefoot for beginners and gradually get all the way in. Your neighbors might appreciate it as well.

