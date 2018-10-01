Mysterious NASCAR Race at Charlotte

Charlotte Motor Speedway has been the home to some of NASCAR's finest history in stock car racing. Some of the most legendary events have taken place on the 2.5 mile oval there.

I personally remember traveling with my father to visit North Carolina to attend The Coca Cola 600 in 1992. let me tell you, when it's race day in Charlotte, it's a big deal.

Charlotte has been a staple for traditional stock car racing for six decades. it doesn't necessarily have a history of taking racing into uncharted territory.

Although there have been two exceptions in the past that stand out. The track was the location of the first ever 600 mile race in 1960 and the 1992 NASCAR All-Star Race, the first event under the lights on a track of its size.

Until now, that was it. But Sunday (9/30) was different, really different, with the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400. The race was part oval, part road course and part uncertainty. It had everyone asking "what will happen?"

The end of the race saw the the garage area full of what could be classified as post race scrap heap. It was a race that took it's toll on the cars.

The big action came on the final lap when Jimmie Johnson spun and collected race leader Martin Truex, Jr. Ryan Blaney, who was running in third, capitalized and moved out front for the victory in the thrilling finish.

Jamie McMurray was second, Clint Bowyer third, followed by Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch. See where your driver finished.

The field was whittled from 16 drivers to 12 on Sunday following the playoff race at the Charlotte road course. Jimmie Johnson, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones were knocked out of contention for the championship.

Here are the 12 drivers that are in:

1. Kyle Busch: 3,055 points

2. Kevin Harvick: 3,050 points

3. Martin Truex Jr.: 3,038 points

4. Brad Keselowski: 3,025 points

5. Clint Bowyer: 3,015 points

6. Joey Logano: 3,014 points

7. Kurt Busch: 3,014 points

8. Ryan Blaney: 3,013 points

9. Chase Elliott: 3,008 points

10. Kyle Larson: 3,006 points

11. Aric Almirola: 3,001 points

12. Alex Bowman: 3,000 points