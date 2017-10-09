My Teeth Hurt Just Thinking About it – The Cotton Candy Burrito
Do you like cotton candy? Do you like birthday cake ice cream? Do you like burritos, or at least the concept of wrapping up food in a tortilla-like substance? If so, you can now can combine all you loves into one tooth decaying treat.
The cotton Candy burrito, or Candi-Urrito, is making its debut at the Arizona State Fair this year.
This for sure future star of an episode of a Carnival Eats episode starts with two fluffs of cotton candy. They are flattened into a tortilla -ish shape. They are then wrapped around three scoops of birthday cake ice cream.
If that's the way you want to live your life, the Arizona State Fair runs October 6 through 29 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Source: ABC 15