MyMessageToTelemarketers Tweets Are a Hate-Filled Laughfest

Telemarketing -- the only job that can make being a meter maid look good.

Twitter blew up Tuesday with the hashtag #MyMessageToTelemarketers and, as you may have guessed, people had a lot of ill will for the folks who call us during dinner -- and they always call during dinner because it's like they know we're sitting down after a long day -- and try to sell us on everything from computer warranties to solar panels to flying lessons.

These unsolicited cold calls have become so commonplace that our dinners are as naked without them as they would be if we didn't serve a side dish. It's just the way the world is and while you may have signed up to be on a no-call list, you're somehow still getting besieged with sales pitches. It's like the newspaper insert came to life with the explicit intention of annoying you. How does that even happen?