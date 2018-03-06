My Life After School Every Day Was Special

When I was a young boy going to grade school, my older sister Carol always told me I was living the best years of my life. At the time, I thought she was crazy for saying that.

The idea and dream of growing up and doing big things, seemed to be what would be the best years. I was never so wrong.

Now that I've followed life's amazing journey, I look back upon some special memories. Don't get me wrong. I'm in a very good place in my life. I'm actually living out the dream.

But what I wouldn't give to relive just one day. It wouldn't even have to be a full day. We could start at 3:00 in the afternoon. Any afternoon during the school year.

Life after school was priceless. Like I said, any day would work, because they were all the same.

It went like this. I got let out of school and quickly headed home. Mom always had a sandwich for me. On the greatest days of all, it would be made with home baked bread still warm from the oven.

Then, after watching Captain 11 and some cartoons on TV, it was outside to play hard. Hard to the point of wearing holes in pants.

From there it was the excitement of dad coming home and a mouth watering supper. Not dinner, but supper! And for some reason when I think back to suppertime, it included Walter Cronkite on TV telling us the news of the day. Not his opinion along with three guys talking at once, but Walter giving the facts.

We didn't have fake news, video games or any of the high tech things of today. But life after school in those days was awesome.

