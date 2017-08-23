My First Visit to Schlotzsky’s Restaurant Was Interesting

New restaurants are opening in Sioux Falls at a rate that makes it almost impossible to keep up with. We want to check them out as soon as we can, but sometimes they are open for a while before we finally get there.

That's the case with the new place my family and I went to for lunch on Tuesday. We finally made it to Schlotzsky's on 41st Street.

We have been talking about it for weeks. Mainly because of the name. Schlotzsky's sounds a bit unusual. We had to check it.

After studying the menu that was completely new to us. I ordered the Angus beef sandwich with some chili. My wife selected the same sandwich and my son ordered the grilled cheese that comes with tomato soup for dipping.

After one bite into each of our meals, we were looking at each other saying how good it was and how we will certainly look forward to coming back again.

My wife commented on how clean the place was. As I left, I was thinking of how full I was and how the price, quality and speed couldn't have been any better.

