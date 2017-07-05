My First Time at Schlotzsky’s

I've lived in Sioux Falls since 2009 and I believe there was a Schlotzsky's in town at the time and then it disappeared.

Well, Schlotzsky's returned to the Sioux Empire a few weeks ago and I was excited to give it a try. I understand it's a national chain, but I had never had a sandwich from the famous deli.

The new Schlotzsky's is located on 41st St. in front of Hobby Lobby and Fareway.

I was surprised to learn during my visit that Schlotzsky's also offers pizzas, macaroni and cheese, and Cinnabon !

I also learned that Schlotzsky's signature is the round sandwich. Unlike many other sandwich places that have a submarine shaped sandwich, Schlotzsky's offers a round sandwich. Easier to hold, I thought.

I ordered the turkey bacon club. I thought the sandwich had good meat to bread ratio and it was quite delightful. I'll definitely have to go back to try one of the other menu options. Maybe a pizza?

And I held off on a Cinnabon this time, but I might have to indulge next time.

The new building was pretty nice too! Pretty spacious digs.

