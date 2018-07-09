My First 4th of July Parade

I've lived in Sioux Falls for almost ten years and I'm still finding things to do for the first time. For example, on the Fourth of July, I attended the annual holiday parade down Phillips Ave.

I'm not sure why I never went to the parade before. Maybe I was out of town, maybe I slept in, who knows?

Anyway, the parade started around 10 AM and was full of fun floats. Anyone that decorated their bike or wagon could participate too!

Much like this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade, there were a lot of political floats. Not saying that it is good or bad, but they were definitely there.

One critique though, there could have been more floats with music. I mean, there are tons of Patriotic songs that could have been playing the whole parade route. In the Parade of Lights at Christmas and the St. Patrick's Day parade there were tons of floats with music. Just a suggestion for next year.

Sioux Falls Fourth of July Parade

