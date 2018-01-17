Murder Suspect Manuel Frias Arrested After Standoff in Nebraska

KDLT reports Manuel Frias, the murder suspect in a January 5 double homicide in Sioux Falls, was captured Tuesday night in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

His arrest ends a nearly two-week manhunt following the shooting deaths of Samuel Crockett and Corey Zephier.

Frias was taken into custody after a two-hour standoff at a home in Dakota County. He surrendered without incident.

He is currently being held in the Dakota County Jail and awaiting extradition to Sioux Falls. He is facing first degree murder charges.

Investigators learned recently that Frias may have been hiding in the Sioux City, Iowa area.

Maria LeClaire, the other suspect in connection with the double homicide, was arrested Thursday near Red Wing, Minnesota. She was extradited to South Dakota on Saturday and is being held on a $500,000 bond for attempted robbery charge

See Also: