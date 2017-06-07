Two vehicles were involved in a rollover accident near the Sanford Pentagon in northern Sioux Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

KDLT News is reporting the accident took place around 2:00 PM on Tuesday near the Benson Road and Westport Avenue intersection.

Authorities believe they have an idea of what caused the accident, but are still in the process of determining the exact cause of the rollover that resulted in multiple people being injured.

The extent of the injuries and the names of the individuals involved in Tuesday's accident have not been released at this time.

Police briefly closed the road, as rescue efforts and the investigation were conducted.

More details on this story as they become available.

Source: KDLT TV

