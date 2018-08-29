Just last week, we had a chance to ask Rami Malek about Christian Slater’s claim that the fourth and upcoming season of Mr. Robot would be its last. The actor seemed surprised by the question and unaware of any such developments, but perhaps his response was further proof of his exceptional talents: Sam Esmail ’s acclaimed USA series will officially end with Season 4.

The confirmation comes via The Hollywood Reporter , which reports that the Fincher-esque techno-thriller will conclude with Season 4. That may come as a bit of a bummer, but it’s not all sad news: Not only is Esmail ending the series on his own terms, but fans will be getting an extended final season — which means an additional four episodes, as the original eight-episode order has been expanded to 12. See? Not so bad.

Mr. Robot stars Malek as Elliot Alderson, an anti-social hacker recruited to assist a mysterious organization known as fsociety in their mission to take down corporate mega-power Evil Corp. As Elliot, his sister Darlene (Carly Chaikin) and their friend Angela (Portia Doubleday) head further down the complex spiral of capitalism and anarchic disruption, Elliot grapples with his own increasingly nebulous sanity.

The series has fallen in the ratings since its second season, though it’s remained consistently great, paving the way for Esmail and his cast to explore other high-profile projects. Malek stars as rock icon Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody , while Esmail recently wrapped the limited series Homecoming (based on the hit podcast) for Amazon. He’s also developing a new USA series called Briarpatch starring Rosario Dawson, as well as a limited series adaptation of The Hollywood Reporter ’s longform investigation into self-made L.A. cult icon Angelyne (with his wife and actress Emmy Rossum).

The fourth and final season of Mr. Robot will begin production this winter for a 2019 premiere.