Movie Shot in South Dakota Is One of Rolling Stone’s Best of 2018

We're closing in on the halfway point of 2018 and at the movies we've been bombarded with animated films and superhero flicks. But one movie, shot in South Dakota and starring a native of the Mount Rushmore State, is getting rave reviews.

The Rider, a story set in the Black Hills, features rodeo cowboy-turned-actor, and Pine Ridge native, Brady Jandreau in the lead role as Brady Blackburn, a man who is trying to put his life back together after suffering a brain injury in a rodeo accident.

The movie was released in the United States in April 2018 and already Rolling Stone magazine says it's one of the best films of the year: "Beijing-born filmmaker Chloé Zhao defines poetry in motion in this tale of a Lakota cowboy, played by South Dakota bronco buster and horse trainer Brady Jandreau, who gets kicked in the skull and can no longer do the job he loves. Zhao's lyrical film cuts to the core of what makes us human."

The Rider was also a big hit at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Art Cinema Award.

The film was also nominated in five categories at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards and received an impressive 97% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

