Movie Filmed in South Dakota Showing in Flandreau

I instantly fell in love with this story the first time I saw the trailer for the movie based on the book Neither Wolf Nor Dog .

The fact this movie was filmed in South Dakota is just an added bonus.

Some of the greatest movies I've seen have been overlooked by movie theaters, and I often have to wait for a DVD release or road trip to enjoy it.

Last year Neither Wolf Nor Dog . was shown in Mitchell, and Chamberlain. I made the road trip to Mitchell because I couldn't wait for it to be released on DVD.

The drive was well worth it as Neither Wolf Nor Dog delivered in many ways.

I had an opportunity to talk with Neither Wolf Nor Dog director Steven Lewis Simpson.

There are some people after speaking with them it makes you root for their dreams even more once you get a chance to hear there vision, and heart. Steven is one of those people.

October 12th, 13th and 14th people in Flandreau South Dakota will have a chance to see Neither Wolf Nor Dog at the Crystal Theatre.

For movie showtimes check out the Crystal Theatre Facebook page.