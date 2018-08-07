Move Well Sioux Falls Free Community Fitness Festival

The Live Well Sioux Falls Coalition is a group of businesses, organizations and individuals, working to improve the health of all of us in Sioux Falls. The reasons probably seem obvious; better health leads to better, longer lives with lowered chances for chronic disease and heartbreaking early death.

But there are many other reasons. The state of a person's health impacts so many facets of our lives from our jobs, to family life, participation in school and community events and much more.

Recent statistics show that, "1 in 2 people in our country suffers from chronic disease, 7 out of 10 deaths in the U.S. are caused by chronic disease, a baby born today, could have a shorter life span than that of its parents and chronic disease is largely preventable".

With all of this in mind, Live Well Sioux Falls is presenting a Move Well Sioux Falls Fitness Festival on Saturday, August 11, from 9 AM to Noon at Riverdale Park ( 2000 E 24th St. ). For early-bird runners, there is also a Blue Move 5K Run/Walk with proceeds helping to fund colonoscopies for the under-served patients at Falls Community Health. Registration for the run/walk begins at 7:45 and the race begins at 8:30 AM.

The Fitness Festival is offering a mind-boggling array of physical activities for everyone, kids and adults, to try out for free. Have you always wanted to know more about, or try, Pilates, pickleball, Tai Chi, cardio-dancing, self-defense practices, yoga, gymnastics, zumba, meditation and more? Do it all this Saturday, August 11, and in-between relax playing bean bags, Jenga and other fun yard games. And again, this is all absolutely free!

You can see the full schedule and learn more about getting active in Sioux Falls at Live Well Sioux Falls .

See Also: