Move Over Zip Feed Mill, This Silo Demolition’s Got You Beat

Bringing down a tall structure with several precisely placed explosions is no easy task. There are a number of factors that can cause the implosion go horribly wrong and in some instances actually create more problems than it solves.

The most recent botched implosion happened in Vordingborg, Denmark, Friday (April 6). Crews on hand to level a silo with a series of controlled explosions got more than they bargained for when the silo went down the wrong way, taking out a library next door.

Of course in Sioux Falls, we know all about failed implosions.

Hard to believe it's been more than a dozen years since a crowd huddled together on a cold December morning in 2005 to witness the falling of the old Zip Feed Mill, along the Big Sioux River.

What they got of course was something much more memorable:

And while Sioux Falls was quite the laughing stock after the Zip Feed Mill fail, at least we spared the buildings around it.

Sadly, the folks in Denmark can't say the same.