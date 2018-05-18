Mount Marty College Adds Dancing, Cheering, Shooting Sports

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Mount Marty College is adding dancing, cheering and shooting to its list of varsity sports.

The Yankton school's board of trustees recently approved three new varsity sports — cheerleading, a dance squad and trap shooting.

The shooting team will begin competing in the fall. The cheer and dance teams will debut in the fall of 2019.

Scholarships will be available in all three programs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: