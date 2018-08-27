Motorcycle Driver Dies in Weekend Pennington County Crash

HILL CITY, S.D. (AP) — A weekend crash in Pennington County involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle killed the driver of the motorcycle.

The Highway Patrol says the 57-year-old man lost control of the bike on U.S. Highway 385 north of Hill City on Sunday afternoon and it went into the oncoming lane. The SUV ran over both the motorcycle and the driver.

The victim's name wasn't immediately released. The two people in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.