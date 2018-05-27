Motorcycle Accident Injures Man in Northwest Sioux Falls Saturday

Now that summer weather has returned to the Sioux Empire it's a good reminder to keep both eyes on the road at all times. The risk for distracted driving is always a threat, but now more than ever, since motorists will be sharing the roads and highways with our motorcyclist friends.

Sioux Falls experienced its first, and hopefully only motorcycle accident of the 2018 Memorial Day weekend early Saturday morning, (May 26) when police were notified that an accident had occurred in the northwest part of the city.

KSFY TV reports that when authorities arrived on scene around 1:55 that morning, they found one person lying in the road in the area of West 60th Street North and North Marion Road.

According to KSFY, the victim was seriously injured as a result of the crash and needed to be transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

Police told KSFY that as of right now it appears the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, but, a police investigation is still underway. More details as they become available.

Source: KSFY TV

