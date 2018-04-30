Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 13. Here are Some Restaurants in Sioux Falls Serving Mother’s Day Brunch.
It could be the most important day of the year - Mother's Day! Mom's work hard all year long. They have so many responsibilities and very little thanks. Show Mom how much you appreciate everything she does by giving her a day off. Take her and the family out for Mother's Day brunch. There are several restaurants in Sioux Falls serving a special brunch on May 13, 2018. We have a list of several in the Sioux Empire. If you don't see your favorite on the list, just call and ask or check out their Facebook page.
Many restaurants will be accepting reservations and it's strongly recommended you call early.
Granite City
Granite City Food & Brewery at 2620 S. Louise. Call 605-362-0000 for reservations.
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Enjoy your brunch favorites like signature caramel rolls, eggs benedict, Rum Chata French toast, waffle station, omelet station, carved prime rib, apple-stuffed pork loin, breakfast items and more.
McNally's Irish Pub
6211 South Old Village Place (69th and Western). Call to make a reservation at 605-271-7170.
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Brunch includes eggs, sausage, French toast, bacon and leek egg bake, muffins, fruit, strawberry salad, champagne chicken, and much more! Plus every adult brunch comes with a complementary Mimosa!
Holiday Inn City Centre
Grille 100 at the Holiday Inn City Centre at 100 West 8th Street. Call 605-339-2000 for reservations.
9:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Enjoy your favorite breakfast and lunch favorites.
Morrie's Steakhouse
Morrie's Steakhouse at 2507 S. Shirley Avenue in Sioux Falls. Call 605-362-8125 for reservations.5:00 PM - 9:00 PMMom will love being pampered with an exquisite dinner at Morrie's. She'll love anything on Morrie's menu.
Crooked Pint Ale House
2020 West Russell Street, Sioux Falls. Call 605-331-2050 for brunch reservations.
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Bacon and jumbo sausage links, baked ham, Bourbon cranberry salad and caesar salad, Bourbon glazed salmon, caramel bread pudding, chef carved prime rib, fresh fruit, french toast, fresh vegetable, mashed potatoes, parmesan hash browns, sausage hash, sausage rigatoni, scrambled eggs, scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, tater tot hot dish, variety of doughnuts, pastries, desserts, vodka chicken and more.
Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet
Hibachi Grille and Supreme Buffet at 1100 West 41st Street. Call 605-335-3388 with questions.
11:00 AM - 9:30 PM
South Dakota's largest buffet featuring Chinese, Japanese and American cuisine.
Royal Fork Buffet
Royal Fork Buffet at 4610 West Empire Place. Call 605-361-1094 with questions.
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMEnjoy several hot entrees, a build your own salad bar along with prepared salads, and homemade soups. Plus Belgium waffles and a dessert bar.
Robert's Buffet at Grand Falls Casino
Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa.
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Mothers receive a free carnation while they last. Enjoy a Carving station featuring Rosemary Crusted Prime Rib and Cranberry Glazed Ham. The Main Buffet includes roasted garlic mashed potatoes, Parmesan garlic roasted asparagus, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, beer battered shrimp, broasted chicken, fried fish, slow cooked pot roast Diane, quiche Lorraine, Florentine eggs Benedict, baked fish Suzette, pommes Anna, tortellini carbonara, egg bake, salad bar, peel ‘n eat shrimp, crab, mussles, smoked salmon, dessert bar, and more.
Grille 26 by Minerva's
Grille 26 located at 26th and Western. Call 605-444-1716 to reserve a table for 5 or more.
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Treat Mom to an array of breakfast and lunch favorites.
All Day Cafe
All Day Cafe is located in the Western Mall at 2101 West 41st Street. Call 605-274-7711 to make a reservation.
9:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Treat your Mom to a Mother's Day three course feast including Salad Buffet Bar, choice of plated entree', and Chef's Dessert Buffet Bar.
Hy-Vee Market Grille
All Market Grille locations in Sioux Falls
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Enjoy traditional brunch favorites, a create-your-own eggs Benedict and omelette station, and more.
Chevy's Fresh Mex
2801 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls. 605-362-2610.
9:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Enjoy your favorite breakfast items and fresh mex dishes.
Casa Del Rey
901 West Russell Street. 605-338-6078
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Enjoy a Mother's Day Fiesta Brunch that includes your favorite Mexican dishes, breakfast favorites, fresh fruit, a taco bar, homemade desserts, and more.
Roll'n Pin Cafe & Grille
The Roll'n Pin is located at 3015 West Russell Street. Call 605-339-9191 for more info.
Breakfast Buffet 8:00 AM - 10:30 AM and Brunch Buffet from 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM.
Enjoy your favorite breakfast items like biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, bacon, sausage, omelets, crepes, french toast, fruit and more. The Brunch Buffet includes all of the breakfast items plus maple glazed ham, apricot glazed ham, pot roast, meatballs, Parmesan garlic mashed potatoes and more.
Tea Steakhouse
205 S. Main in Tea, SD
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Featuring breakfast favorites like scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls and blueberry muffins. The Mother's Day brunch will also feature roast beef, potatoes and gravy, corn, fresh fruit, salads, desserts and much more.
The first 100 moms get a free carnation.