Mother’s Day Around the World

Mother's Day in America is this weekend. It is usually on the second Sunday in May. It was started by a woman named Anna Jarvis way back in 1908. It's initial purpose was for mothers to get together who had lost sons in the Civil War. Over the years it took on a more overall celebrations of mothers and families celebrating together.

Present Day Mother's Day is usually celebrated by a nice meal, whether it be homemade or at a restaurant. Also, there might be a couple gifts, flowers, cards and chocolates perhaps.

But how do Mothers all over the world get recognized?

Let me tell you!

Mother's Day in Japan didn't become popular until after World War Two. Like the US, it is celebrated on the second Sunday in May. Children give their mothers red or pink carnations, which symbolize sweetness and purity.

In the U.K. Mother's Day is known as Mothering Sunday. Mothering Sunday takes place on the fourth Sunday of Lent and has its origins in Christianity. One traditional Mothering Sunday food is a Simnel cake, which is a light fruitcake made with marzipan. Just like the Brits to have some gross, bland food to celebrate.

Mother's Day in Mexico always takes place on May 10th and they do it up big! Lots of cities basically shut down as people take their moms out to eat and it's not unusual for Mother's Day brunches and lunches to last up to five hours.

Ever heard of Antrosht? Ya, me either. Ethiopians celebrate Mother's Day with a three-day festival called Antrosht, which is held in the fall. Antrosht celebrations typically involve singing, dancing, and a big feast.

Mother's Day in Thailand is celebrated on August 12th, which is the birthday of Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand. They celebrate with parades and other festivities, and jasmine is a popular gift.

Mother's Day in Sweden is celebrated on the last Sunday in May, and it's similar to the U.S. version with breakfast in bed and homemade cards and stuff. The Swedish Red Cross also collects money by selling red plastic flowers to help mothers and children in need.

In France, Mother's Day takes place on the last Sunday in May or the first Sunday in June. And the French often celebrate with flowers and flower-shaped cakes.

See Also: