Mother Whose Son Died in State Custody Withdrawing Lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Brookings woman who sued South Dakota Department of Corrections employees after her son died in state custody is withdrawing the lawsuit.

The Argus Leader reports Dawn Van Ballegooyen told a judge she would end the lawsuit and file a new action against the state in the death of Brady Folkens.

He died after becoming ill at the State Treatment and Rehabilitation Academy. Van Ballegooyen says her lawyer withdrew from the case and it was no longer tenable.

Van Ballegooyen was before Judge Larry Long on a separate issue: a doctor who conducted Folkens' autopsy and a lawyer for the state accused her of stalking. They had sought protection orders against her.

Dr. Raed Sulaiman withdrew his request. Long extended attorney Gary Thimsen's protection order, saying it would be canceled when Van Ballegooyen dismisses the case.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: