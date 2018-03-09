Moth Bringing Popular Storytelling Series to Sioux Falls!

One of my quotes has been attributed to multiple people over the years so I'm not sure who said it first. I have seen it most attached to Mr. Rogers name, but have also heard it was a quote he carried with him, and not written originally by him.

The quote simply says: "Frankly, there isn't anyone you couldn't learn to love once you knew their story."

Storytelling is such an important part of our history as humans, and our learning process. We can find joy and courage hearing heroic stories, we can learn life lessons and save ourselves some pain by hearing stories of human mistakes.

The other beautiful gift of stories is we can always find ourselves when we hear someones story. We all have our differences, but there will always similarities in everyone's stories.

The telling and listening to stories offers that human connection we all crave.

There are so many books, podcasts, programs, and forms of entertainment its hard to sift through all the options.

I heard about Moth through a friend of mine who I trust with recommendations.

My friend loves the storytelling adventures the Moth program offers. Taking seemingly ordinary everyday people we pass on the streets, and giving them a stage to share their voice and their story.

Everyone has a story worth hearing.

The Moth is coming to the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theatre Thursday, April 12th.

You can be a story teller or a listener, but if you want to be one of the chosen stories shared you must submit your story to the Moth as soon as possible.

