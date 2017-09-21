Most Popular Wedding Songs

When it comes to putting together a playlist of songs for a wedding reception, what songs do you suppose people are listening to these days?

According to Spotify, Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' is the top song when it comes to wedding playlists. 'Marry You' by Bruno Mars is the second most popular song.

Roundiing out the top five is John Legend's love ballad 'All of Me,' 'Uptown Funk' by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars and 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)' by Whitney Houston.

Songs six through ten are 'Don't Stop Believin'' by Journey, 'Crazy in Love' by Beyonce, 'A Thousand Years' by Christina Perri, 'I'm Yours' by Jason Marz and finally 'Hey Ya' by OutKast.

What - no 'Chicken Dance' or 'Hokey Pokey'?

When you break it down by state, the #1 wedding song in South Dakota is 'Fishin' in the Dark' by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Coincidentally, 'Fishin' in the Dark' is also the #1 song in Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.