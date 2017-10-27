What’s the Most Popular Halloween Candy by State?

We're about to indulge our collective sweet tooth. It's just some of us will enjoy different treats to do so.

Candystore.com has come out with a list of the most popular Halloween candy by state (which is only one of the many, many fascinating Halloween stats around). And if there's one place that is qualified to know about such things, it's definitely a candy store. "We took 10 years of sales data (2007-2016), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween" and broke it down by state, reports the site.

If you're one of those people who thinks candy corn is the worst thing to happen to Halloween since the first person to hand out old boxes of raisins, then you may want to think twice before visiting Idaho, New Mexico, Michigan, Alabama or South Carolina, since those states all love the controversial sweet.