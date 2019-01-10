Most Popular Condiment in South Dakota is Peanut Butter?

Peanut butter is awesome. I have a peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich at least two mornings per week, just because it's filling and fast and easy. But I'm a little surprised it's our top condiment. Are there people who haven't heard of ranch?

Thrillist took data from Influenster.com to compile a list of the favorite condiment in all fifty states . Peanut butter, specifically creamy Jif peanut butter, was tops in South Dakota. Chunky Skippy was the favorite in Montana and Wyoming, while Vermont, famous for its maple syrup, like creamy Skippy the best.

Iowa had the only favorite condiment in our part of the country that made sense: Hidden Valley Ranch. Duh, everything is better with ranch.

Nebraska's top was sriracha. But Minnesota was very perplexing. The land of 10,000 lakes thinks coconut oil is the best. Along with Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon.

All I'm going to say is that while we may not be obsessed with ketchup, most people use it. Peanut butter, after some thought, I guess is a condiment but not when it is the primary ingredient and protein source of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Ranch for life.