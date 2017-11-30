Most Popular Christmas Candy in South Dakota

I have never been much of a candy cane consumer, although I will admit that a package of new Oreo-flavored candy canes is in my pantry right now. I thought I'd wait to try them until it's a bit closer to Christmas.

Maine, Georgia and Washington residents all prefer traditional candy canes at Christmas time. So that may help explain why 1.76 billion of them are consumed each year in the U.S.

And, between now and Christmas, Americans will spend almost $2 billion getting their sweet tooth on!

Candy Store did a survey recently to determine exactly what each state's candy consuming citizens were eating the most of and what they preferred for Christmas candy. Thrillist compiled the results and here in South Dakota we're all about the chocolate.

The top 3 favorite Christmas candies in our state are:

Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Cups Reese's Pieces Hershey's Milk Chocolate Kisses

In researching this story, I felt compelled to do my due diligence by carefully scrutinizing the entire inventory of chocolate candy offerings from Candy Store . You can find everything from chocolate-covered cinnamon Gummi bears to Sea Salt Caramel Fudge, Twin Bings to Idaho Spuds and beyond.

I'll wrap this up now, because I have more shopping to do.

You can see which Christmas candies are beloved in each state at Thrillist .

Sources: Thillist and Candy Store

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: