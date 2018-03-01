‘Leap of Faith’ is the Most Popular Book in South Dakota. Find Out What Other States are Reading!

With March being National Reading Month, it's the perfect time of the year to curl up with a good book and escape until Spring. We're not there yet, we have a ways to go. March can still bring with it some wicked weather, so there's still plenty of indoor time.

So, on that note, have you ever wondered what the most popular book currently being read in South Dakota is, or perhaps in the states around us? I know the answer - and I think you're going to be surprised.

According to an article on the website VOX, the most popular book currently being read in South Dakota is Leap of Faith by Anne E. Schraff. That's based on data collected by the reading subscription service Scribd, which is kind of like Netflix for books. I need to point out, the findings don't tell us the most popular book of all time in each state, just which books are currently being read by the most people.

So, if you're currently finishing up with a book and searching for that next read, you may want to check out the article to see what readers in other states are burying their noses into. I'm sure you'll find something you might like.

Source: VOX

