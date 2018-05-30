Mosquito Control Spraying for the Sioux Falls

Of all the joys of being outside in the summer there is one common negative - bugs.

The city of Sioux Falls will begin spraying for mosquitos next week. The program calls for spraying portions of the bike path one to two times a week between the hours of 4:00 and 8:00 AM throughout the summer season to control nuisance and disease-spreading mosquitoes along this highly trafficked path.

Unless you're a bat the mosquitos and gnats can be the deterrent that will keep you inside even on the best of days. Unless you're out working up a sweat doing yard work. For me personally it's the gnats.

If weather conditions permit, the Sioux Falls Health Department will be conducting spraying efforts for mosquitoes in targeted areas of Sioux Falls tonight between 8:00 PM and 1:00 AM.

Sioux Falls Zones 9, 10, and 14 are scheduled for spraying this evening.

To view the spray map, or for additional information such as which zone you live in, visit www.siouxfalls.org/mosquito.

