More Winter Weather This Week

February keep teasing us. We'll get a hint of spring, then it back to wintry business. A new system will bring snow and cold to south Dakota Sunday through Tuesday (February 18-21) and ice to northeastern Iowa.

For the Sioux Empire, the National Weather Service has issues a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6:00 PM Monday until noon on Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility. Use caution while driving.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation of snow and sleet expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Tuesday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

