More Rain, Flooding, Evacuations and Oil Spill Cleanup

Heavy Thunderstorms could bring more rain to the area later today and tonight.

We could see up to two or more inches of rain here in southeast South Dakota.

Any additional rain could create flash flooding and add to the already flooding situation in places that have already reached their limit.

Meanwhile, heavy rain Sunday night has forced Rock Valley, Iowa to issue a mandatory evacuation.

City officials say emergency crews from several nearby communities are in town evacuating people from their homes into fire trucks and other emergency vehicles, taking them to a shelter.

And added to the flooding and evacuations in northwest Iowa crews continue the cleanup from a train derailment that occurred last Friday near Doon, Iowa.

About half of the 32 cars that were carrying crude oil went off the tracks and spilled into flood waters.

A hazmat team and railroad workers are continuing the cleanup.

It was estimated that 230,000 gallons of crude oil had spilled.

See Also: