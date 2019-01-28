More Proof That You See NBA Talent with Sioux Falls Skyforce

The third time is the charm for Emanuel Terry as the Sioux Falls Skyforce forward joins the NBA ranks on a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Terry was a Division II All-American and swept the 2018 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards from the South Atlantic Conference in his senior season, helping Lincoln Memorial win the conference tournament in the process. Alas, the Railsplitters came one game short of making the Elite Eight tournament in Sioux Falls by falling in the Regional tournament despite being the top-ranked team in the nation at that time.

The first opportunity for “ET” came at a Summer League audition with the Denver Nuggets. It was enough to warrant a continued relationship in the Mile-High City and Terry was invited to camp.

The Nuggets weren’t the right fit at the time. Plus, Denver doesn’t have a G League affiliate (yet) and Cleveland stepped in and signed Terry to their preseason roster and diverted him to Canton. Mostly coming off the bench Terry averaged about 8 points and 6 rebounds in 21 minutes per game.

Needing a big man following an injury to Yante Maten, Terry fit the bill in a trade that sent Malik Newman to Canton. Terry responded in his starting role by nearly doubling his point total and grabbing 8 rebounds per game in 31 minutes per contest. His most eye-popping effort was his 31 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks against the Oklahoma City Blue on January 13, 2019.

For the next ten days, Terry will be with the Suns after which time another ten-day contract could be extended. The Suns schedule through the balance of the contract on February 5 includes January 27 at the Lakers, January 29 at San Antonio, February 2 at home against Atlanta and home again February 4 with Houston.