More Inflated Figures from the President’s Twitter Account

I knew it was just a matter of time. President Trump tweeted that his State of the Union speech was watched by more people than any other time in history.

He took to Twitter Thursday morning tweeting that the audience of 45.6 million people who watched his speech Tuesday night was the "highest number in history."

Twitter

Sorry Mr. President - but you're wrong - AGAIN!

Tuesday's State of the Union speech didn't even match the audience for President Obama's first State of the Union in 2010 that drew in 48 million viewers.

Even compared to his speech which he gave to Congress just last year, Tuesday's State of the Union address drew about two million fewer viewers.

I don't know why this sort of thing bothers me so much, but why does the President insist on lying? He's got to know there are numbers to verity if he's right or wrong.

It's almost as though he's living in his own little world and no one dares to question him - a real life version of "The Emperor's New Clothes" if you will.

Then again, I shouldn't be surprised. Just last year, then Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed the crowd at President Trump's inauguration was the "largest audience ever."

Sadly, lying has become way too easy for the folks up on Capital Hill.

Source: ABC Radio News

See Also: