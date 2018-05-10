Moms Eat Free on Mother’s Day at These Sioux Falls Restaurants

Let Mom relax and enjoy her special day. Mother's Day is Sunday, May 13 and a couple of Sioux Falls restaurants are letting Mom dine for free.

Google Maps

According to their Facebook page, The SandBar and Grill will be treating Mom to a free meal on Mother's Day with the purchase of an equal or greater value meal. The SandBar is located at 2310 S. Marion Road and opens at 11:00 AM Sunday. The SandBar is family-friendly and has a great selection of appetizers, flatbreads, entrees, and sandwiches.

Google Maps

Another restaurant recognizing moms with a free meal is Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews at 2616 S. Louise Avenue. Moms eat free on Mother's Day. Ask the restaurant for more details. Sickie's opens at 11:00 AM Sunday. The whole family will love Sickie's. They have a huge selection of unique burgers, sandwiches, malts and more.

If you know of any other restaurants serving Mom a free meal on Mother's Day, let us know and we'll add it to the story.

We also have a list of several other restaurants in the Sioux Empire serving Mother's Day brunch on Sunday. Check out the list and treat Mom to a special day out.

See Also: