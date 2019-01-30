Mom Leaves 2 Kids in Cold Car While She Shops

Council Bluffs, Iowa police were called to a store parking lot when a woman noticed two kids inside a car that was sitting outside of the store Tuesday morning. No adult was present in the vehicle.

The temperature at the time was around +5 and the kids were alone in the unlocked car that had one window partially open.

News KWWL 7 is reporting that the 2 and 4 year old kids were left in the car while the mother was inside shopping. The kids were only dressed in light cloths. The police estimated that the kids had been in the vehicle about 45 minutes when the passerby called 911.

The lady put the kids in her warm vehicle while they waited for the officers to arrive. The mother, 25 year old Stephany Moses, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment.

The children were good condition and put into protective custody.