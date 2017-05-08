The race to the hospital just wasn't fast enough on Sunday for one Sioux Falls couple expecting a child.

KSFY TV is reporting that the couple had to pull their vehicle over to the side of the road on Sunday (May 7) because it was time.

According to KSFY, Minnehaha County Metro Communications received a call from the family inside the car a little after 7:00 PM near Benson Road and I-229 . The couple was calling to report they had a baby on board.

An ambulance was dispatched and met the new family at their vehicle, where they immediately transported mom and the newborn to a local Sioux Falls hospital. Both mom and baby are doing fine.

Kinda gives a whole new meaning to the term "curbside delivery" doesn't it?

Source: KSFY TV

