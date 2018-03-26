Mom Crashes Car to Prove God Would Protect Her Kids

If you want to prove to your children that God exists, crashing into a telephone pole is not the way to do it! That's what Bahari Warren did last Wednesday in Georgia.

Warren was traveling down a street and told her kids, ages 5 and 7, to buckle up their seat belts and she drove the vehicle across the southbound lanes and into a pole.

One of the kids told the television station: "Her eyes (were) closed and she was saying, ‘blah, blah, blah, I love God,’ the girl said. 'She didn’t want us to just have a car accident. She wanted us to know that God is real.'”

None of the three were severely injured, but the mother did tell authorities that she intentionally crashed the car to prove to her children that god is real. She is charged with two counts of child cruelty remains in the County jail on a $22,000 bond. As for the children, they are with their grandparents.

